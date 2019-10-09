Truckstop.com Loads, Capacity Now Available Within Axele System

Truckstop.com has announced an integration with Axele by Optym to allow Axele users the ability to search within the company's transportation optimization system (TOS) for loads and trucks from Truckstop.com.

"This is all about our mutual customers," Eduardo Avila, director of integrations for Truckstop.com, told FreightWaves. "Those mutual customers will benefit by being able to post their capacity in the Truckstop.com loadboard from within Axele's TMS. They will not need to switch screens/windows to do that; they can just press a button and publish their capacity. Similarly, with search, mutual customers will be able to find potential freight that could match a specific criteria for them."

The integration is possible due to Truckstop.com's Integration Bundles solution that allows companies through an application programming interface (API) to connect to the company's solutions.

Axele by Optym is used by truckload carriers to improve decision-making, the company said. The inclusion of Truckstop.com's Truck Posting and Load Searching capabilities streamlines the process for Axele users into a single system.

"We are so excited to partner with Truckstop," said Ronda Lewis, chief revenue officer for Optym. "This brings us one step closer to achieving our mission to ‘Make the world more efficient though optimization.' Our partnership with Truckstop.com enables Axele to deliver an optimized TMS that will provide intelligent planning, seamless execution and increased profitability."

Avila reiterated the goal of this integration is to offer customers of both companies more options to improve efficiency.

"This is all about providing our mutual customers with more tools for their toolbox, help them be more efficient [posting capacity and searching for freight from within Axele's system], get better planning, and in the end help them be more profitable," he said.

Optym designs automation solutions for multiple modes, streamlining planning, scheduling and real-time executive for users. The company has four global offices and has been providing software solutions for industry for 17 years.

Within its Haul (trucking) division, Optym offers Axele for truckload operations, RouteMAX for pickup and delivery operations, HaulPLAN for linehaul operations, and HaulVIEWR for operational visibility within linehaul operations.

Axele provides algorithm-based planning, smart transportation management system capabilities and a connected ecosystem. According to Optym, Axele users benefit from intelligent load selection, electronic logging device integration services, load board integration services, trend and revenue analytics and reporting and several back-office functions, including load and driver management.

