11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) stock increased by 2.1% to $0.14 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.9 million.
Losers
- Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock decreased by 2.6% to $7.80 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) shares plummeted 2.0% to $8.33. The market cap seems to be at $514.5 million. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on July 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $24.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares plummeted 1.8% to $1.65. The market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares declined 1.7% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.50.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) stock decreased by 1.5% to $18.13. The market cap seems to be at $63.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock declined 1.4% to $1.07. The market cap seems to be at $558.8 million.
- Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 1.3% to $1.55. The market cap seems to be at $788.7 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 1.1% to $1.74. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock plummeted 1.1% to $1.32. The market cap seems to be at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares plummeted 1.1% to $1.78. The market cap seems to be at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.