9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $20.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $17.8 billion.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares rose 1.1% to $26.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $0.37. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock plummeted 18.9% to $26.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 08, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock plummeted 7.0% to $17.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $16.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock decreased by 6.3% to $7.70. The market cap seems to be at $620.4 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock declined 3.6% to $2.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on July 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.40.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares decreased by 2.7% to $13.23. The market cap stands at $624.4 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 2.3% to $1.27. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.

