38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares jumped 31.3% to close at $19.87 on Monday after the company announced it would receive a $125 million upfront payment from Pfizer for the exclusive licensing of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) gained 19.8% to close at $0.3010 after the company filed 510(k) with the FDA for SNA-001.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 18.4% to close at $20.50 after the company won a contract from the federal employees health benefits program for diabetes. The company expects the contract to add $50 to $60 million in revenue over the next two years.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) rose 15.5% to close at $8.62 after receiving U.S. FDA approval for PF708 to treat osteoporosis.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) rose 14.8% to close at $23.83. International Seaways sold its 49.9% interest in Qatar Gas Transport to Nakilat for $123 million in cash.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 13.4% to close at $0.3684 after the company announced an update to its prolonged survival data in the Phase 1/2 of the ADXS-PSA trial.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 13.1% to close at $2.8500.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DSSI) gained 13% to close at $13.86.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) climbed 12.2% to close at $0.2750 after the company announced it received an FDA approval for its IDE for Oncology Indications.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 11.4% to close at $4.12.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) climbed 11.3% to close at $17.81.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) gained 10.8% to close at $3.07.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 10.4% to close at $3.08.
- The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKS) gained 10% to close at $2.85.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 9.8% to close at $11.22.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) rose 9.8% to close at $17.84.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 9.5% to close at $7.61.
- Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) gained 8.7% to close at $10.00 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) gained 8.4% to close at $3.34.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 7.7% to close at $68.78.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) climbed 5.9% to close at $3.41.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 5.8% to close at $172.72 after gaining 28.04% on Friday. JP Morgan upgraded RingCentral from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $143 to $225.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares jumped 5.6% to close at $2.2500.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 25.5% to close at $1.78 after JMP Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $21 per shares.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares dipped 20.4% to close at $10.78 after reporting interim results from ongoing 24-week Phase 2 study evaluating aldafermin in patients with NASH.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 12.2% to close at $0.3191 after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to 38 million shares.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) dipped 11.3% to close at $2.05.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 10.4% to close at $3.0100 after the company issued an update on its HOPE-2 study of CAP-1002.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dropped 10.3% to close at $10.36.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares declined 9.9% to close at $1.9200.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 8.8% to close at $0.2371 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. The company also disclosed that its Karen Murray is stepping down as CEO.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) dipped 8.8% to close at $4.76.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares dropped 8.4% to close at $8.09.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dipped 7.9% to close at $23.71.
- DBV Technologies S.A.. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.7% to close at $8.22.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 6.4% to close at $3.64. Avadel reported the resignation of Kevin Kotler from Board of Directors.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 6.4% to close at $3.80 after the company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares fell 3.6% to close at $16.36 after the company's ASCENT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.