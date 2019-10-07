AMD Unveils Budget Radeon Graphics Cards Aimed At Nvidia's Entry-Level Products

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) announced a new lineup of graphics cards Monday: the RX 5500 series graphics products using the RDNA gaming architecture to deliver high-performance, high-fidelity 1080p gaming.

The RX500 series will include the Radeon RX 5500 graphics card for desktop PCs and board partners as well as the Radeon RX 5500M GPUs for notebook PCs.

AMD also said HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Lenovo Group Limited (OTC: LNVGY) are planning to offer the RX 5500 cards in their high-performance desktop gaming PCs beginning in November.

Acer will also offer systems with the cards beginning this December.

MSI is expected to launch the world's first gaming notebook, powered by AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon EX 5500M GPUs, AMD said.

The company said the new additions to the Radeon family — produced using the 7nm process — provide up to 1.6 times more gaming performance per-watt than current Radeon graphics cards based on the Graphics Core Next.

AMD said the Radeon RX 5500 cards provide up to 37% faster performance on average than the competing product in select titles at 1080p.

"For mobile gaming, a laptop configured with the Radeon RX 5500M GPU provides up to 30 percent faster performance on average than the competition, and delivers up to 60-plus FPS in select AAA titles and up to 90-plus FPS in select esports games."

The RX 5500 cards, which are positioned below the Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT, will have 22 compute units, 1,408 stream processors, up to 8GB of FDDR6 memory, up to 1,717 MHz of game clock speed, up to 1,845 MHz of boost clock speed and a 128-bit memory interface.

The RX 5500 series card is said to be targeting NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)'s GeForce GTX 1650.

AM shares were up 0.45% at $29.12 at the time of publication, while Nvidia shares were 2.32% higher at $186.19.

Related Links:

Large AMD Option Traders Betting On Q3 Earnings Beat

Report: AMD Competition Forces Intel To Slash High-End Desktop CPU Prices