Competition between Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the graphics card market is expected to heat up this month, according to Digitimes.

AMD is poised to release its 7nm Navi series products July 7, the publication said; AMD's Navi will be the first to house the new RDNA GPU architecture.

Nvidia will release the RTX 2060 Super July 9, according to Game Debate.

Prices have been leaked, the publication said: the RTX 2060 Super is $399, the RTX 2070 is $499 and the RTX 2080 is set to follow on July 23 at a price of $699.

Nvidia shares were up 1.89% at $167.34 at the time of publication Monday, while AMD shares were trading higher by 3.23% at $31.35.

Related Links:

Analysts Dissect Nvidia's Product Announcements: 'Evolutionary Rather Than Game-Changing'

What's Next For Nvidia And Mellanox?