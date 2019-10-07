Market Overview

Dish, Fox Announce Long-Term Carriage Agreement
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 10:04am
DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) announced a multiyear carriage agreement Sunday with Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) (NASDAQ: FOX) for its owned-and-operated local stations, as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. 

DISH Network customers had previously lost access to Fox TV programming. The blackout was the latest in a history of contentious contract disputes between Fox, a content distributor with millions of loyal viewers, and DISH, the satellite provider with more than 12 million subscribers, according to CNN.

"We appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations," DISH said in a statement. 

DISH Network shares were trading up slightly at $33.10 at the tmie of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.66 and a 52-week low of $23.22.

Fox shares were trading 0.84% higher at $30.74. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.73 and a 52-week low of $29.67.

