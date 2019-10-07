17 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares surged 6.6% to $11.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) stock increased by 5.8% to $172.80. The market cap seems to be at $10.5 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $225.00.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares rose 5.2% to $62.43. The market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.78. The market cap seems to be at $67.8 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $77.51. The market cap seems to be at $20.0 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on October 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $91.00.
- Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 3.5% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares increased by 3.3% to $30.60. The market cap seems to be at $53.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock increased by 1.2% to $184.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on September 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $216.00.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares increased by 1.1% to $39.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on October 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.
Losers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock fell 4.9% to $15.20 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $702.0 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares decreased by 4.9% to $17.77. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Luna Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares declined 3.1% to $5.65. The market cap seems to be at $171.5 million.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock decreased by 1.7% to $4.24. The market cap stands at $256.9 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOYU) stock decreased by 1.6% to $8.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 28, the current rating is at Overweight.
- AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares plummeted 1.5% to $18.77. The market cap stands at $632.8 million.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock plummeted 1.2% to $114.00. The market cap stands at $145.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock fell 1.2% to $16.44. The market cap stands at $26.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 04, is at Underperform, with a price target of $16.00.
