45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 34.9% to close at $2.67 on Friday.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) jumped 30.7% to close at $13.23 on Friday after the company announced a partnership with RingCentral, an enterprise cloud communications contact center. The partnership will introduce "Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral," which is a communications as a service (UCaaS) solution.
- RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) rose 28% to close at $163.30 after the company would become an exclusive provider of UCaaS Solutions to Avaya in a strategic partnership.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares climbed 25.5% to close at $1.38 on Friday after the company announced that the company along with General Dynamics was selected for a $2 billion program by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 21.7% to close at $2.52.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) surged 19.7% to close at $2.79.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 17.8% to close at $2.72.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) climbed 17.6% to close at $2.07.
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) rose 16.8% to close at $2.29.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) gained 16.4% to close at $2.55.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 15.3% to close at $4.00.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) climbed 13.8% to close at $10.87 after the California Public Utilities Commissions and Safety Enforcement division submitted proposed settlement deal.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 12% to close at $4.48.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) rose 11.9% to close at $3.49.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) climbed 11.2% to close at $3.67.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 10.4% to close at $4.45.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 9.8% to close at $3.24.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 8.8% to close at $10.28.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) jumped 8.1% to close at $3.08.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 8.5% to close at $88.25 after the company reported results from its SRP-9003 gene therapy trial for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The trial showed improvements on functional measures in all three participants.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 7.4% to close at $27.29. SMART Global reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) gained 6.9% to close at $51.45.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 6.8% to close at $3.16.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares rose 6% to close at $12.51.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares climbed 5.7% to close at $35.47.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares rose 5.6% to close at $40.87.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 5.1% to close at $19.61.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares tumbled 26.8% to close at $2.3950 after the company announced pricing of $32.5 million of securities in concurrent public offerings of common stock and preferred stock.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 18.4% to close at $2.30. Arcimoto priced 1.04 million share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) dropped 14.4% to close at $2.03.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) tumbled 13.6% to close at $8.06.
- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) dropped 11.8% to close at $13.85.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) tumbled 11.2% to close at $9.07. IDT rescheduled the report of its Q4 financial and operational results for Thursday, October 10, 2019.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares declined 10.2% to close at $2.29 after the company disclosed that CFO Paul Weiner is leaving the company.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) dropped 10% to close at $7.85.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 10% to close at $17.42. Heron Therapeutics, reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at $17.50 per share.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 9.6% to close at $16.64 after the company reported a broad restructuring plan. HP late Thursday said it expects to reduce its gross global headcount by approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees and gave updated fiscal year 2020 guidance. The company adjusted EPS to $2.22-$2.32 versus the $2.24 estimate, and free cash flow at least $3 billion.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) fell 9.5% to close at $3.61.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) dropped 8.9% to close at $39.90 after Texas Instruments ended its distribution relationship with the company. Texas Instruments products made up approximately 10% of the company's sales in FY19.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 8.3% to close at $2.87.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares declined 7.9% to close at $10.68.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) fell 7% to close at $16.03 after announcing the resignation of CEO.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) fell 6.1% to close at $7.46.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dipped 6.1% to close at $4.67.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares dropped 5.7% to close at $2.49.
