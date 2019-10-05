Market Overview

Martin Scorsese: Marvel Movies Are Like Theme Parks, Not 'Cinema'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2019 9:54am   Comments
Superhero movie aficionados were saddened and/or angered to learn this week that film directing paragon Martin Scorsese doesn’t consider the Marvel movies “cinema.”

Scorsese, in the news currently as the director of the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) crime epic “The Irishman,” told Empire magazine he hasn’t been able to get into the Marvel films.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” said Scorsese, best known for the films like “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “The Departed.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn said he was “saddened” that Scorsese negatively judges films he hasn’t seen, noting Scorsese remains one of his favorite filmmakers.

If box office figures are any measure most people by far, disagree with Scorsese. They go see Marvel films in far bigger numbers.

One of the Marvel films, “Avengers: Endgame,” is this year’s top grossing movie at the domestic box office so far, having grossed more than $850 million and more than $2 billion worldwide.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4.24 billion.

Scorsese’s biggest grossing film, 2006’s “The Departed,” brought in $132 million. Scorsese’s entire cannon of 24 movies has grossed just under $2 billion, less than “Avengers: Endgame” by itself.

Photo credit: Siebbi, Wikimedia

Posted-In: Martin Scorsese MarvelNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

