The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the set of 22 super hero movies that culminated with “Avengers Endgame" — which smashed box office records over the weekend — could finish with a heroic global box office total of more than $18 billion.

“Avengers Endgame,” billed as the last film in the series from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), reeled in $350 million over the weekend, destroying the opening weekend record set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" by almost $100 million — and hit $1.2 billion in ticket sales around the world, Box Office Mojo reported.

Before “Endgame” opened Thursday night, the franchise had brought in just over $16 billion worldwide through the first 21 films. If “Endgame” tops $2 billion, the entire series could notch an $18.5-billion box office gross.

'Endgame' Smashes Records

The amazing weekend for “Avengers Endgame” is already leading to projections that it could top $2 billion globally. The film set several records this past week, including the largest Thursday preview box office take, with $60 million; the largest Friday opening day, at $156.7 million; the largest opening weekend Saturday, at $109 million; and the biggest weekend box office haul overall. It also crushed several international records.

Price Action

Disney’s stock is up more than 25 percent year-to-date and hit a record high last week. It was giving a bit back Monday, trading down 0.21 percent to $139.62 at the time of publication.

