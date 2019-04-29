Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)'s "Avengers: Endgame" ended its opening weekend with $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

Disney's latest film now holds multiple box office records, including the best debut in movie history. In just a few days, the latest film from the Marvel franchise collected more in box office revenue than movies like "Skyfall," "Aquaman" and "The Dark Knight Rises" collected throughout their entire runs (excluding inflation).

Why It's Important

Disney's film even beat its own internal expectations of $260 million to $300 million in box office sales in U.S. and Canada. The film saw support in key international markets, especially in China where total ticket sales came in at $330.5 million.

"Avengers: Endgame" is also the fastest film to hit the $1 billion in global sales, doing so in five days.

Perhaps the bigger takeaway is Disney bought Marvel for $9 billion back in 2009. Since then, Disney now owns nine of the top 10 domestic openings in history.

What's Next

"Avengers: Endgame" is performing equally well in terms of reviews with a 96 percent Tomatometer score (393 reviews) on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92 percent audience score (19,725 reviews).

Meanwhile, Disney's stock gained more than 2 percent Monday morning, likely a signal investors are expecting Disney's momentum to continue.

Related Links:

Survey Finds 8.7M Netflix Subscribers May Switch To Disney+

Bullish Guggenheim Eyes Disney's Streaming Play, Core Business, Valuation