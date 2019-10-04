Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Before 10 a.m E.T on Friday, 199 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JDSHF).
  • Immage Biotherapeutics (OTC: IMMG) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
  • Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 42.86% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JDSHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $29.77. Shares then traded down 0.06%.
  • Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
  • Carnival (OTC: CUKPF) stock moved down 13.45% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.95 to open trading.
  • HP (NYSE: HPQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 8.97%.
  • UCB (OTC: UCBJY) stock hit a yearly low of $34.60 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.33% on the day.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (OTC: HUNGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $18.76, and later moved down 0.59% over the session.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.71%.
  • Demant (OTC: WILLF) stock hit $24.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.28% over the course of the day.
  • Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTC: DIISF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.42, and later moved down 4.57% over the session.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.08.
  • Mail.ru Group (OTC: MLRYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.35. Shares then traded down 0.25%.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.19 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.42% on the day.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.59 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.35% on the day.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $133.77 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.20 today morning. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Bumrungrad Hospital (OTC: BUHPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.09 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.37% on the day.
  • Konica Minolta (OTC: KNCAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.88 today morning. The stock traded down 25.46% over the session.
  • CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.21 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.36% on the day.
  • Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.00 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day.
  • Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.36 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.77% on the day.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.58%.
  • Spark Infrastructure (OTC: SFDPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.57% on the day.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.17 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.47% on the day.
  • Cnova (OTC: CNVAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.70. Shares then traded down 10.0%.
  • Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares set a new yearly low of $29.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) stock hit $9.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.14% over the course of the day.
  • Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.92%.
  • Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock hit a yearly low of $11.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.28% for the day.
  • NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock moved down 1.97% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.36 to open trading.
  • D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Friday morning, later moving up 6.03% over the rest of the day.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.98% on the session.
  • Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $30.81 on Friday. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares fell to $2.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.86%.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares hit a yearly low of $3.01 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.31, and later moved down 2.53% over the session.
  • Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.34 on Friday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.78. Shares then traded down 2.63%.
  • Mullen Group (OTC: MLLGF) shares fell to $6.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.61%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares were down 4.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.95.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.48%.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) shares moved down 1.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.38 to begin trading.
  • Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.82%.
  • Fugro (OTC: FURGF) shares were down 3.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.42.
  • Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $5.90. Shares then traded down 15.71%.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares set a new yearly low of $23.85 this morning. The stock was down 5.18% on the session.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.26% on the session.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) shares fell to $9.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.69%.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.00. Shares then traded down 4.76%.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.50 today morning. The stock traded down 0.16% over the session.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.37. Shares then traded down 5.0%.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $6.50, and later moved down 5.0% over the session.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.2% over the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.04 today morning. The stock traded down 0.16% over the session.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64 today morning. The stock traded down 4.48% over the session.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE: GHL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Friday morning, later moving down 5.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Impellam Group (OTC: IGPPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $4.81. Shares then traded down 14.12%.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $10.87, and later moved down 2.94% over the session.
  • CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.82. Shares then traded down 1.47%.
  • Aumann (OTC: AUUMF) shares fell to $13.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.45%.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was down 5.36% for the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.02% on the session.
  • Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) stock hit $7.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock moved down 3.68% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.92 to open trading.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares set a new yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
  • AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.78. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.54 today morning. The stock traded down 2.1% over the session.
  • Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 8.73% on the session.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares moved down 4.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.17 to begin trading.
  • Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.85% over the rest of the day.
  • Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%.
  • Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.92% on the session.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock hit $2.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.34% over the course of the day.
  • Itamar Medical (OTC: ITMMF) stock hit $0.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 48.15% over the course of the day.
  • Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday. The stock was down 27.04% for the day.
  • Orgenesis (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares moved down 3.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.74 to begin trading.
  • Roots (OTC: RROTF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.66 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
  • Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.82% on the day.
  • SMTC (NASDAQ: SMTX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
  • Archer (OTC: ARHVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Friday. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
  • Crown Baus Capital (OTC: CBCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.25% on the day.
  • ArborGen Holdings (OTC: RUBNF) shares fell to $0.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.17%.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock hit $8.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.04% over the course of the day.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares set a new yearly low of $0.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.
  • Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) shares were down 8.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.15.
  • Blockchain Industries (OTC: BCII) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 33.32% on the session.
  • Viratech (OTC: VIRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 8.7% on the day.
  • Sprout Tiny Homes (OTC: STHI) shares moved down 20.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading.
  • Corsa Coal (OTC: CRSXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares were down 10.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.06% for the day.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was up 4.77% on the session.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.41, and later moved down 8.22% over the session.
  • Silver Bull Resources (OTC: SVBL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 3.57%.
  • Conifex Timber (OTC: CFXTF) shares fell to $0.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.04%.
  • Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 1.47%.
  • Mega Uranium (OTC: MGAFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.26% on the day.
  • Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos (OTC: URBDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was up 24.0% on the session.
  • Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.36% on the session.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.51% over the session.
  • Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 12.07% on the session.
  • Columbus Gold (OTC: CGTFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 7.7% on the session.
  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) stock hit $0.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 42.86% over the course of the day.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares moved up 1.42% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • NUGL (OTC: NUGL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.25, and later moved down 0.18% over the session.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.1%.
  • On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday morning, later moving down 11.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Greystone Logistics (OTC: GLGI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares moved down 1.22% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.51 to begin trading.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) shares moved up 1.23% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading.
  • Constantine Metal Res (OTC: CNSNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded down 2.39% over the session.
  • Ikonics (NASDAQ: IKNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.75 today morning. The stock traded down 14.81% over the session.
  • CannLabs (OTC: CANL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Friday morning, later moving down 8.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
  • Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 16.67%.
  • enSurge (OTC: ESGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 69.69% over the session.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.43 today morning. The stock traded down 1.2% over the session.
  • Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 23.65% on the day.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.36%.
  • EP Energy (OTC: EPEG) shares were down 11.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 31.25% on the session.
  • Mascota Resources (OTC: MACR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded down 21.57% over the session.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares fell to $0.14 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.64%.
  • Water Now (OTC: WTNW) stock hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.3% over the course of the day.
  • CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) stock hit $0.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.53% over the course of the day.
  • GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) shares fell to $1.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.12%.
  • Leafbuyer Technologies (OTC: LBUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 0.99% over the session.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares were down 0.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 7.95% over the session.
  • Rocky Mountain High (OTC: RMHB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 9.76%.
  • Barrian Mining (OTC: BARRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.56% on the day.
  • Atlantica (OTC: ALDA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.75, and later moved down 46.52% over the session.
  • Forbes Energy Services (OTC: FLSS) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.
  • Sentry Technology (OTC: SKVY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.0018, and later moved up 4.76% over the session.
  • AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) shares moved down 8.65% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading.
  • Neuralstem (NASDAQ: CUR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.38. Shares then traded down 3.77%.
  • NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) shares were down 11.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.
  • One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.33%.
  • Idle Media (OTC: IDLM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 15.56% on the session.
  • Defense Metals (OTC: DFMTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.73%.
  • Voiceserve (OTC: VSRV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0016 today morning. The stock traded down 40.74% over the session.
  • International Cobalt (OTC: COBAF) stock hit $0.00205 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 22.95% over the course of the day.
  • Cloud Peak Energy (OTC: CLDPQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 24.32% for the day.
  • Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • China Sun Group High-Tech (OTC: CSGH) stock hit $0.002 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.67% over the course of the day.
  • Empress Resources (OTC: DREXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 63.68%.
  • Albina Community Bancorp (OTC: ACBCQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 13.04%.
  • Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) shares fell to $0.0039 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 9.3%.
  • Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.49% on the session.
  • Medgroup (OTC: MDGP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Fortress Global (OTC: FTPLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 1.67%.
  • Capital Gr Hldgs (OTC: CGHC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.002 this morning. The stock was down 4.76% for the day.
  • Ecolocap Solutions (OTC: ECOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.00004. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.18. Shares then traded down 76.0%.
  • Kal Energy (OTC: KALG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 50.0% on the day.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0026 on Friday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Intelligent Highway Solns (OTC: IHSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • Integrated Ventures (OTC: INTV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 7.55% over the session.
  • Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Ceres Ventures (OTC: CEVE) stock moved down 33.33% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.004 to open trading.
  • Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.0012. Shares then traded down 7.69%.
  • FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Octagon 88 Resources (OTC: OCTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 32.14% for the day.
  • Foothills Exploration (OTC: FTXP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 13.04% on the session.
  • United American (OTC: UAMA) stock moved down 55.17% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock moved down 16.67% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • GASE Energy (OTC: GASE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0041 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.61% on the day.
  • Noranda Aluminum Holding (OTC: NORNQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Friday. The stock was down 98.59% for the day.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Blue Line Protection Gr (OTC: BLPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 20.0% on the day.
  • 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 99.0%.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares were down 4.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
  • Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0009 today morning. The stock traded down 18.18% over the session.
  • BlueFire Equipment (OTC: BLFR) shares moved down 18.03% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
  • RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASJQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.20, and later moved down 6.82% over the session.
  • RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASGQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.16, and later moved down 16.0% over the session.
  • Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.36%.
  • AtheroNova (OTC: AHROQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0005 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 75.0%.
  • ViaDerma (OTC: VDRM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0008 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Auscrete (OTC: ASCK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was down 25.0% on the session.
  • Artificial Intelligence (OTC: AITX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00005 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Universal Tracking (OTC: UTRK) stock moved down 44.3% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0025 to open trading.
  • Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Byzen Digital (OTC: BYZN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
  • Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 1.32% over the session.
  • Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0019 this morning. The stock was down 13.64% for the day.
  • Immage Biotherapeutics (OTC: IMMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning, later moving down 90.0% over the rest of the day.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

