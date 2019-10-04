Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 8:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) shares surged 16.2% to $11.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion.

 

Losers

  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 1.3% to $18.06 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $41.9 billion.
  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock decreased by 1.2% to $8.60. The market cap stands at $78.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) stock fell 1.0% to $65.56. The market cap seems to be at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session