38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares climbed 21.5% to $1.4950 after the company agreed to be acquired by Citizen Energy for $1.52 per share in cash.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) climbed 21% to $2.25 after the company announced a development, license and distribution agreement with Stryker.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 14.9% to $7.42 after the company reported a $65 million private placement with new and existing investors.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 13.2% to $2.83.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) gained 11.5% to $3.10.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 10.6% to $1.4704 after the company disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 10% to $4.85 after falling 11.98% on Monday.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares jumped 10% to $4.7627 after the company announced that it has reached agreement with lenders under its Senior Secured Credit Agreement and entered into an amendment through 2021.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) rose 9.5% to $8.08.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose 8.9% to $37.94 after the company reported the acquisition of InGenius and raised its guidance.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) climbed 8% to $5.96.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 7.6% to $2.55.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 6.7% to $12.32 after the company announced it will acquire 49.9% interest in Big River Steel for ~700 million in cash.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 5.3% to $3.3799.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.3% to $5.68.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) rose 5.1% to $2.3324 after dropping 9.39% on Monday.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 5% to $11.11 ahead of quarterly earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares dropped 30.1% to $11.17.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares fell 23.2% to $1.00 after the company issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares dipped 23.2% to $5.95 after the company delayed the results for its Schizophrenia drug.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) fell 22.9% to $36.01 after Schwab reportedly eliminated commissions for mobile and web US stock, ETF and options trades.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) tumbled 22.4% to $12.96.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) dropped 17.6% to $36.00 after Schwab reportedly eliminated commissions for mobile and web US stock, ETF and options trades.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 13.6% to $1.3732 after announcing it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 11.9% to $15.34 after rising 8.88% on Monday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 11.9% to $1.93.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares declined 11.1% to $2.0901. Chimerix announced an exclusive global license agreement with SymBio Pharma Ltd, under which the latter receivesworldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Chimerix's brincidofovir in all human indications, excluding the prevention and treatment of smallpox.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 9.6% to $31.68 after the company announced Phase 2 trial data for its GALLOP.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) dropped 9.4% to $37.90 after the company announced it will eliminate mobile/web US commissions.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 9.4% to $31.70 after reporting topline data from interim analyst of GALLOP phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dropped 8.1% to $2.73.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8% to $2.65.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 8% to $3.02.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 7.9% to $9.24.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares declined 7.7% to $8.69.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares dropped 7.4% to $16.15.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) declined 7.4% to $15.07.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) fell 6.1% to $77.12.
