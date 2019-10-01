Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mahindra And Ford Announce Joint Venture To 'Drive Profitable Growth' In India And Emerging Markets

Benzinga Newdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 7:03am   Comments
Share:
  • Marks a new era of collaboration, using the strengths of both companies to deliver operational excellence and value to stakeholders
  • The partnership will allow Ford and Mahindra to offer new product to customers faster than before and will deliver profitable growth to both companies
  • Valued at INR 1,925 crores (US$275 million), the joint venture will drive enhanced competitiveness through greater economies of scale across the automotive value chain, including optimized sourcing, product development, use of relevant technologies and a global network

MUMBAI, India & NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Ford Motor Company have signed a definitive agreement to create a joint venture that will develop, market and distribute Ford brand vehicles in India and Ford brand and Mahindra brand vehicles in high-growth emerging markets around the world.

Mahindra and Ford will form a joint venture, with Mahindra owning a 51 percent controlling stake and Ford owning a 49 percent stake. Ford will transfer its India operations to the joint venture, including its personnel and assembly plants in Chennai and Sanand. Ford will retain the Ford engine plant operations in Sanand as well as the Global Business Services unit, Ford Credit and Ford Smart Mobility.

The joint venture is the next step in the strategic alliance forged between Ford and Mahindra in September 2017 and is expected to be operational by mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The joint venture will be operationally managed by Mahindra, and its governance will be equally composed of representatives of Mahindra and Ford.

The joint venture will be responsible for growing the Ford brand in India and exporting its products to Ford entities globally. Ford will continue to own the Ford brand, and its branded vehicles will be distributed through the current Ford India dealer network. Mahindra will continue to own the Mahindra brand and operate its own independent dealer network in India.

Posted-In: News

 

Related Articles (F)

This Day In Market History: Ford Brings 8-Hour Workday Into The Mainstream
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Ford, Nike And More
This Day In Market History: SEC Settles Charges Against 15-Year-Old Stock Manipulator
GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First
9 Stocks Trading At The Steepest Discount To Sales
Today's Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Manufacturing Data