Benzinga's Talk Of The Town: Top Social Trending Stories You Need To Know
What's trending on social media today:
BallStreet Trading and Benzinga Announce Partnership for 2022 Super Bowl Takeover, "The Market"
BallStreet will create free-to-play real-time prediction markets for fans to compete and trade against each other live during the Super Bowl.
Sponsored
UPMC and Pitt Develop New Cancer Immunotherapy with Avalon GloboCare
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.
Sponsored
Southeastern Illinois College Selects BIO-key's Cloud-Based PortalGuard Identity-As-A-Service Platform For Enhanced Secure Access To Critical Applications
WALL, N.J. and HARRISBURG, Ill., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today
ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded Additional Film Ads Contracts With Aggregate Value Of $1M For Domestic And International Brands
SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF, the ", , Company", , )))), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced
Nathan's Famous Q1 EPS $0.97 Down From $1.28 YoY, Sales $17.69M Down From $30.52M YoY
Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) reported quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share. This is a 24.22 percent decrease over earnings of $1.28 per share from the same period last year. The company reported $17.69 million in sales this quarter. This is a 42.05 percent decrease over sales of $30.52 million the same period last year.
Sparta Secures Agreement To Provide COVID-19 Antibody Testing To Trucking Industry
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSX:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has signed a distribution agreement with SBL Technologies Incorporated ("SBL"), paving the way to supply fast COVID-19 antibody testing and analysis for truckers who are putting their lives at risk every day.
Twin Disc Q4 EPS $(0.13) Beats $(0.28) Estimate, Sales $59.38M Beat $49.90M Estimate
Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) reported quarterly losses of $(0.13) per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.28) by 53.57 percent. This is a 116.67 percent decrease over losses of $(0.06) per share from the same period last year.
Icahn Enterprises Q2 EPS $1.36 Beats $(0.45) Estimate, Sales $2.70B Beat $2.40B Estimate
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) reported quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.45) by 402.22 percent. This is a 157.38 percent increase over losses of $(2.37) per share from the same period last year.
Elon Musk Tweets: 'Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.'
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1259945593805221891
Mahindra And Ford Announce Joint Venture To 'Drive Profitable Growth' In India And Emerging Markets
US And Guatemala Representatives Sign Agreement In White House Oval Office; Trump Says Will Sign Safe Third Country Agreements With Other Countries Soon
Top 10 Most Oversold Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
Santander Consumer Reports $1.1B Buyback, raises Quarterly Dividend From $0.20 To $0.22/Share
Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro's Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019
Digirad Reports 1-For-10 Reverse Split Effective After Market Close On June 4
US House Speaker Pelosi Says Trump ' Sowing Chaos Over The Border,' Says She Hopes He Would Work With Congress On Bipartisan Comprehensive Immigration Reform
Boeing Says Did Not Intentionally Or Otherwise Deactivate The Disagree Alert On Its Max Airplanes; Says Disagree Alert Was Not Operable On All Airplanes Because The Feature Was Not Activated As Intended
'Boeing has submitted proposed 737 MAX fix to FAA, says source ' -AFP
Aphria Agrees to Accelerate Expiry of Green Growth Brands Bid and Terminate its Option With GA Opportunities Corp

