Nathan's Famous Q1 EPS $0.97 Down From $1.28 YoY, Sales $17.69M Down From $30.52M YoY

Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) reported quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share. This is a 24.22 percent decrease over earnings of $1.28 per share from the same period last year. The company reported $17.69 million in sales this quarter. This is a 42.05 percent decrease over sales of $30.52 million the same period last year.