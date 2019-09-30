Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 198 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BKFCF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) shares actually gained 25.26%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

shares actually gained 25.26%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.



Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday: