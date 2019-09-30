Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Before 10 a.m E.T Monday, 198 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BKFCF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) shares actually gained 25.26%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:

  • Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BKFCF) stock hit $0.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.06% over the course of the day.
  • China Citic Bank Corp (OTC: CHCJY) stock hit a yearly low of $10.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.
  • China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.39 this morning. The stock was down 11.12% on the session.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $52.84 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 2.14%.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.97 today morning. The stock traded down 0.53% over the session.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $8.42, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.
  • Juggernaut Exploration (OTC: JUGRF) stock moved down 41.6% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock moved down 0.93% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $174.33 to open trading.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.76 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.16% over the rest of the day.
  • Hengan Intl Group (OTC: HEGIF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $32.90 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.16% on the day.
  • Roadman Inv (OTC: RMANF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock moved down 4.53% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.21 to open trading.
  • Turnkey Capital (OTC: TKCID) stock hit a yearly low of $21.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
  • Mail.ru Group (OTC: MLRYY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Monday. The stock was down 3.35% for the day.
  • Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC: CPCAF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.22 this morning. The stock was down 7.58% for the day.
  • Momentum Biofuels (OTC: MMBF) shares were down 50.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0015.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.06 today morning. The stock traded up 0.2% over the session.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 4.28% over the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.41% for the day.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares fell to $19.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.45%.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares were down 1.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.24.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares fell to $19.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.55%.
  • Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares fell to $0.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.81%.
  • Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) stock hit $17.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.68% over the course of the day.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (OTC: NMTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.45% on the day.
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.30. Shares then traded down 6.1%.
  • Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.31 on Monday morning, later moving up 2.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.72 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.41% over the rest of the day.
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares hit a yearly low of $16.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 3.97% over the session.
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $34.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.71% on the day.
  • Synlogic (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares fell to $2.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares moved down 3.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.43 to begin trading.
  • Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Resverlogix (OTC: RVXCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Monday. The stock was down 71.23% for the day.
  • Genfit (OTC: GNFTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.75 on Monday. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.
  • Inca One Gold (OTC: INCAF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Sanchez Midstream (AMEX: SNMP) shares moved up 2.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares were down 10.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.19.
  • Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit $3.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.2% over the course of the day.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.32% on the day.
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock moved up 1.48% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to open trading.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $15.41, and later moved down 0.52% over the session.
  • Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock hit $6.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.22% over the course of the day.
  • American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.43 today morning. The stock traded up 0.22% over the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock hit a yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% for the day.
  • Eurocastle Investment (OTC: EUIVF) shares hit a yearly low of $8.20 today morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) stock hit a yearly low of $13.63 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% for the day.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Monday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.22 today morning. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock hit $1.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.41% over the course of the day.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.55% on the day.
  • Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) stock hit a yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) stock moved down 3.65% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.77 to open trading.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $3.96, and later moved down 5.63% over the session.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.23, and later moved down 8.46% over the session.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.45% over the rest of the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares moved up 0.6% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.38 to begin trading.
  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares were down 4.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.91.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.39 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock moved down 11.53% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.87 to open trading.
  • Legacy Education Alliance (OTC: LEAI) shares fell to $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 25.26%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Conrad Industries (OTC: CNRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Monday. The stock was down 4.29% for the day.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.08 today morning. The stock traded down 16.77% over the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock moved down 11.22% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to open trading.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.72 on Monday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares fell to $4.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.69%.
  • Allied Minds (OTC: ALLWF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.66 this morning. The stock was down 13.85% on the session.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.28% over the rest of the day.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares hit a yearly low of $3.42 today morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares moved down 1.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading.
  • Paradigm Medical Indus (OTC: PDMI) shares moved down 97.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.42. Shares then traded up 0.93%.
  • United Battery Metals (OTC: UBMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.06 today morning. The stock traded up 0.24% over the session.
  • Cervus Equipment (OTC: CSQPF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.39 to begin trading.
  • ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.08. Shares then traded down 19.66%.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares fell to $3.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.7%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.70 today morning. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares were down 3.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.30.
  • Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.
  • ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.98. Shares then traded down 4.84%.
  • Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares moved down 47.86% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92 today morning. The stock traded down 7.1% over the session.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.06 today morning. The stock traded down 2.32% over the session.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) shares moved down 7.88% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.39 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.8%.
  • Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ: HSDT) stock hit $1.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit $25.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.18% over the course of the day.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.74, and later moved down 3.3% over the session.
  • Amfil Technologies (OTC: FUNN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.89% on the day.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.56 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) stock moved down 1.9% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.31 to open trading.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares were down 4.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.16.
  • Wonderfilm Media (OTC: WDRFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.09, and later moved up 6.52% over the session.
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.89% over the rest of the day.
  • Yasheng (OTC: HERB) stock moved down 31.29% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.24. Shares then traded down 2.4%.
  • Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.7% over the session.
  • Eos Petro (OTC: EOPT) shares fell to $0.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 53.91%.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock set a new 52-week low of $48.62 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.49%.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.51% over the rest of the day.
  • Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded up 3.12% over the session.
  • BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares hit a yearly low of $3.65 today morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.
  • Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) shares were down 12.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (OTC: MICCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.89 today morning. The stock traded down 4.29% over the session.
  • Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.85. Shares then traded down 1.16%.
  • Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.94 on Monday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • National Access Cannabis (OTC: NACNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.91% on the day.
  • Eurosport Active World (OTC: EAWD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was up 25.0% on the session.
  • Icecure Medical (OTC: ICUSF) stock hit $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.0% over the course of the day.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares fell to $22.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.14%.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock hit $1.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.12% over the course of the day.
  • Premier (NASDAQ: PINC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.47% over the rest of the day.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares were down 5.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.90.
  • Phivida Holdings (OTC: PHVAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.89%.
  • Canbiola (OTC: CANB) shares moved up 4.5% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
  • Data Storage (OTC: DTST) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 9.32% on the session.
  • Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares fell to $11.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.45%.
  • Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was down 25.64% on the session.
  • Cordoba Minerals (OTC: CDBMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.12% on the day.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Applied Graphene Material (OTC: APGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 23.7% on the session.
  • eWellness Healthcare (OTC: EWLL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.2% on the day.
  • Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares moved down 4.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to begin trading.
  • Cathedral Energy Services (OTC: CETEF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 20.39% for the day.
  • NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning, later moving down 20.66% over the rest of the day.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 0.74% over the session.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) shares fell to $0.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%.
  • Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.92 today morning. The stock traded down 3.0% over the session.
  • Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock moved down 4.19% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.65 to open trading.
  • ENTREC (OTC: ENTCF) shares fell to $0.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.05%.
  • Lightspeed POS (OTC: LGHEF) stock hit a yearly low of $22.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.60 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.8% on the day.
  • Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares moved down 4.23% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.07 to begin trading.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Monday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.75 this morning. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to open trading.
  • PTS (OTC: PTSH) stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 93.78% over the course of the day.
  • RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASLQ) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35 today morning. The stock traded down 4.81% over the session.
  • Peekaboo Beans (OTC: PBBSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.41% on the session.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
  • Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares fell to $0.0044 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.76%.
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock moved down 7.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to open trading.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.49, and later moved down 6.35% over the session.
  • HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 34.36%.
  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 11.62% on the session.
  • Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 6.85% on the session.
  • Big Blockchain (OTC: BBKCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.71% on the day.
  • Wartsila (OTC: WRTBF) shares moved down 10.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.30 to begin trading.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 3.21% for the day.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 18.47%.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.27%.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.04 today morning. The stock was down 9.28% on the session.
  • IBSS (OTC: IBSS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 22.5% on the session.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 16.0%.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.49 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.8% on the day.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.53 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $7.40, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.
  • Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 13.75% over the session.
  • Return Energy (OTC: DALXF) stock moved down 48.08% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares hit a yearly low of $12.61 today morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
  • President Energy (OTC: PPCGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.33% on the session.
  • European Electric Metals (OTC: EVXXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 13.4% for the day.
  • TrackX Holdings (OTC: TKXHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday. The stock was down 11.83% for the day.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0033 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock hit $12.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.71% over the course of the day.
  • 024 Pharma (OTC: EEIG) shares moved down 1.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.98 to begin trading.
  • Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 20.0% on the day.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares were down 7.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.48 today morning. The stock traded down 7.55% over the session.
  • Zargon Oil & Gas (OTC: ZARFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday. The stock was down 1.58% for the day.
  • Ricoh Co (OTC: RICOF) stock moved down 13.19% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.75 to open trading.
  • Eventure Interactive (OTC: EVTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 97.5% on the session.
  • Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday. The stock was down 17.5% for the day.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares moved down 1.12% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.75 to begin trading.
  • Habersham Bancorp (OTC: HABC) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 36.84%.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.88%.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Bank Of America Downgrades U.S. Bancorp, Says Revenue Expectations Too High