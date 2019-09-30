11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $10.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.9 million.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) shares moved upwards by 3.6% to $14.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 19, the current rating is at Strong Buy.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock increased by 2.8% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $654.6 million.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares surged 2.7% to $36.43. The market cap seems to be at $2.4 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.00.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $17.20. The market cap seems to be at $832.7 million. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on September 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock rose 2.3% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- YY, Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) stock rose 2.3% to $56.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock surged 2.1% to $22.50. The market cap stands at $12.6 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock rose 1.8% to $16.90. The market cap seems to be at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Losers
- Summit Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares plummeted 2.2% to $0.90 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares plummeted 1.0% to $302.50. The market cap seems to be at $33.9 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
