A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were up 10% to $152.30 after McDonald’s announced it would serve Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger in a trial in southwestern Ontario for 12 weeks.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares were down 5% to $4.60.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were up 26.3% to $1.73. The company reported all patients in the Ganaxolone Phase 2 refractory status epilepticus trial met the primary endpoint.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares were down 0.8% to $32.10.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares were up 0.9% to $91.58.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares were down 11.3% to $10.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. Second-quarter comps were down year-over-year.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares were down 0.9% to $3.67.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were down 0.8% to $49.10. The company is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 48 cents on revenue on $4.56 billion after the close Thursday.
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) shares were down 0.4% to 59.91.
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares were down 7.5% to $44.44. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company cut its FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
