55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares jumped 23.8% to close at $4.84 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals said the Phase 2a trial of PB2452, a recombinant, human, monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of AstraZeneca’s Ticagrelor, has been completed.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) jumped 22% to close at $3.71.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 19.5% to close at $19.76.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) gained 17.6% to close at $112.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares rose 17.3% to close at $34.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) gained 15.9% to close at $6.42.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) climbed 14.6% to close at $4.16 after the company reported it sees Q3 total net revenue to be $6.8 million to $9 million.
- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) surged 14.4% to close at $6.99.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) climbed 14.4% to close at $2.63.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 13.9% to close at $14.88.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) climbed 13.2% to close at $3.51.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 12.7% to close at $2.85.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 12.4% to close at $5.06.
- Advaxis, Inc (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 11.5% to close at $0.2771.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) gained 11.3% to close at $3.65.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 10.6% to close at $14.53.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) climbed 10.4% to close at $2.77 after Israel's 'Globes' publication reported Elco is eying a bid for the company.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 9.9% to close at $3.4950.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 9.4% to close at $3.73.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) gained 8.4% to close at $60.15 after Wells Fargo kept its Outperform rating and raised the price target from $75 to $77 per share. Elliott Management reported a 2.5% stake in Marathon Petroleum and calls for company to separate into three businesses, Bloomberg reported.
- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) rose 7% to close at $40.55. Pacira BioSciences will replace Shutterfly in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective Monday, September 30.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) gained 6.3% to close at $19.54. RCI reported Q4 nightclubs sales rose 6% year over year.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 5.8% to close at $5.02. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile with a Buy rating and a $8 price target.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) gained 5.5% to close at $49.75 after the company's ORION-9 Phase 3 study of Inclisiran met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) rose 5.2% to close at $75.28 after the company announced it is ending merger discussions with Altria Group.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 4.2% to close at $90.81 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares dipped 42.9% to close at $0.8392 on Wednesday after the company reported the pricing of its $8 million public offering.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares fell 42.7% to close at $1.18.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 23.5% to close at $2.57 after the company issued an update on 510(k) submission seeking expanded indication for gammaCore™.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 17.5% to close at $11.47 after the company priced $75 million of convertible senior notes which are due by 2026.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) fell 17% to close at $4.43.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) dipped 16% to close at $1.89.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) fell 15.9% to close at $27.45.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 15.7% to close at $14.75.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) fell 14.7% to close at $12.56.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 12.5% to close at $3.42 after dropping 3.46% on Tuesday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $2.04.
- Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) dropped 12.5% to close at $14.70.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 12.2% to close at $4.69.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) shares declined 11.8% to close at $23.95.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 11.4% to close at $27.70.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 11% to close at $12.20. Pier 1 Imports reported downbeat quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) shares fell 10.9% to close at $18.07 after the company reported a 5.25 million share common stock offering.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) dipped 10.3% to close at $2.26.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dropped 9.6% to close at $12.51.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) dipped 9.4% to close at $27.85.
- Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) dropped 9.4% to close at $30.75.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) tumbled 9.4% to close at $5.61.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares fell 7.5% to close at $18.79.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 6.8% to close at $7.95.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) shares fell 6.1% to close at $4.48.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 5.6% to close at $5.11 after RBC Capital downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $17 to $9.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 5% to close at $15.25 after Cowen & Co downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $20 to $18 per shares.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 4.1% to close at $5.57 after Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) fell 3.5% to close at $35.63 after reporting Q1 results.
