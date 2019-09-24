10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock increased by 3.0% to $21.59 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Jabil, Inc. (NYSE: JBL) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $32.20. The market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
- SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares increased by 2.6% to $15.40.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock surged 2.5% to $17.54. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock surged 2.3% to $28.00. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares surged 2.2% to $11.24. The market cap seems to be at $45.6 billion.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares increased by 1.8% to $51.20. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on September 24, the current rating is at Buy.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 1.2% to $4.92. The market cap seems to be at $149.7 million.
Losers
- BlackBerry, Inc. (NYSE: BB) stock plummeted 10.5% to $6.72 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on August 16, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock decreased by 0.7% to $5.14. The market cap seems to be at $18.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
