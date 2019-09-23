Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday morning, 105 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Interesting Facts:
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- InnovaCom (OTC: MPEG) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Nate's Food (OTC: NHMD) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 760.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Monday:
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $147.40 on Monday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) stock hit $9.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.49% over the course of the day.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock moved down 0.35% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.99 to open trading.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.72. Shares then traded down 2.0%.
- Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $18.55, and later moved down 21.95% over the session.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares set a new yearly low of $40.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
- Bukit Asam (OTC: TBNGY) shares fell to $4.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.21%.
- BillerudKorsnas (OTC: BLRDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.52 on Monday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.
- Cnova (OTC: CNVAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.73 today morning. The stock traded down 1.44% over the session.
- Massmart Holdings (OTC: MMRTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.95 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.72% on the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $70.16. Shares then traded up 2.56%.
- Senior (OTC: SNIRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) stock hit $39.31 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.2% over the course of the day.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares hit a yearly low of $6.88 today morning. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- PureCircle (OTC: PCRTF) shares were down 4.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.97.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares were down 6.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.79.
- Sanei Architecture (OTC: SNHPF) shares hit a yearly low of $13.85 today morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares were down 0.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.59.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.59. Shares then traded up 1.82%.
- ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRQR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Monday. The stock was down 10.34% for the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.65, and later moved down 2.94% over the session.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares moved down 2.85% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.67 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Bimini Capital Management (OTC: BMNM) shares moved down 7.14% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading.
- Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 2.54% over the session.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.36% over the rest of the day.
- Storm Resources (OTC: SRMLF) shares moved down 4.95% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.97 to begin trading.
- SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded down 2.18% over the session.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- Ashford (AMEX: AINC) stock moved down 8.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.37 to open trading.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.75 on Monday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.72.
- Approach Resources (NASDAQ: AREX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.15. Shares then traded down 7.66%.
- Pharnext (OTC: PNEXF) shares set a new yearly low of $6.27 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.62% over the rest of the day.
- TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.31 today morning. The stock traded down 4.21% over the session.
- Spark Networks (AMEX: LOV) stock hit $5.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.17% over the course of the day.
- Halcon Resources (OTC: HKRSQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 0.74% over the session.
- Nevada Copper (OTC: NEVDF) shares moved down 3.4% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
- Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) shares were down 3.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares hit a yearly low of $10.95 today morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
- Arch Therapeutics (OTC: ARTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.25 on Monday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.
- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80 today morning. The stock traded down 1.19% over the session.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock hit $2.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.47% over the course of the day.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock hit $0.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.35% over the course of the day.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.
- Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.83. Shares then traded down 13.65%.
- Entree Resources (AMEX: EGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 1.28% over the session.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
- Frontier Lithium (OTC: HLKMF) stock moved down 4.03% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
- Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 13.76% for the day.
- Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock hit $0.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.11% over the course of the day.
- SMG Industries (OTC: SMGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded up 90.77% over the session.
- Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ: SPHS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was up 6.02% for the day.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.77 to begin trading.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 1.63%.
- Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Standard Diversified (AMEX: SDI) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.51 today morning. The stock traded down 4.35% over the session.
- Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) shares moved down 8.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading.
- Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.
- Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) stock hit a yearly low of $0.83 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.
- GoldSpot Discoveries (OTC: GDDCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 13.79%.
- GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) stock moved down 6.38% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00385 to open trading.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.47 today morning. The stock traded down 5.09% over the session.
- Contact Gold (OTC: CGOL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.87%.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Monday morning, later moving down 23.85% over the rest of the day.
- Q BioMed (OTC: QBIO) shares fell to $0.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%.
- Clean Coal Technologies (OTC: CCTC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
- ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 7.65%.
- Amarc Resources (OTC: AXREF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.43% on the day.
- First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.19 this morning. The stock was up 5.21% on the session.
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 21.0% on the day.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.54. Shares then traded down 5.16%.
- FluoroPharma Medical (OTC: FPMI) shares moved down 30.62% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.09% on the day.
- Glance Technologies (OTC: GLNNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
- MLI Marble Lending (OTC: MRBLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Monday. The stock was down 14.68% for the day.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock moved down 5.2% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
- Wanderport (OTC: WDRP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0031 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.13. Shares then traded down 21.66%.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: NVIV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
- Universal Manufacturing (OTC: UFMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning, later moving up 760.0% over the rest of the day.
- Veritas Pharma (OTC: VRTHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was up 14.61% on the session.
- Arctic Star Exploration (OTC: ASDZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 17.89% over the session.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.23%.
- Bri-Chem (OTC: BRYFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 27.71% on the session.
- Momentum Biofuels (OTC: MMBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0016 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- Andrea Electronics (OTC: ANDR) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- DigitalTown (OTC: DGTW) stock hit $0.00006 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 15.0% over the course of the day.
- Tesoro Enterprises (OTC: TSNP) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Avricore Health (OTC: AVCRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.47% over the rest of the day.
- Virginia Energy Resources (OTC: VEGYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 10.0% on the day.
- Far East Wind Power (OTC: FEWP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 0.76%.
- Intl Consolidated Cos (OTC: INCC) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Green Zebra International (OTC: GZIC) stock moved down 14.29% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0042 to open trading.
- AppYea (OTC: APYP) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Nate's Food (OTC: NHMD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.00064 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% for the day.
- Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Start Scientific (OTC: STSC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.67% over the rest of the day.
- Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00004 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 20.69% on the session.
- High Performance (OTC: TBEV) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- InnovaCom (OTC: MPEG) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
