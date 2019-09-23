45 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 27.2% to close at $2.01 on Friday after the company announced it will explore strategic alternatives for Lummus Technology. The company recently received unsolicited offers to acquire Lummus with a valuation of over $2.5 billion.
- Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) gained 16.8% to close at $16.87.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) gained 16.6% to close at $2.81.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 13.1% to close at $11.19 after falling 29.46% on Thursday.
- VolitionRx Limited (NASDAQ: VNRX) gained 12.2% to close at $4.77.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) climbed 11.7% to close at $4.10.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) gained 11.7% to close at $4.10 after Reuters, citing sources, reported the company is in talks about the possibility of exploring a sale.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) climbed 11.2% to close at $11.64.
- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) gained 10.9% to close at $5.80.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares surged 9.9% to close at $6.89.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) rose 9.9% to close at $18.39 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 9.8% to close at $11.83 following a 5.32% surge in India’s BSE Sensex.
- HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) rose 9.4% to close at $112.18 following a 5.32% surge in India’s BSE Sensex.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 9.4% to close at $4.20.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares rose 9.2% to close at $3.55.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) gained 9.2% to close at $3.81.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) jumped 9.1% to close at $5.76.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) rose 8.8% to close at $4.70.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) surged 8.5% to close at $13.09. Camber Capital Management disclosed a 12.9% stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 8.5% to close at $9.54.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) rose 8.5% to close at $8.95.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) gained 8.4% to close at $68.07 after the company reported purchase of NorthStar Battery Co. from Altor Fund II.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) gained 8.4% to close at $49.02.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 7.6% to close at $3.10.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) rose 5.6% to close at $39.96 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) jumped 5.3% to close at $24.30 after the company received Chinese regulatory approval for an acquisition with II-VI which is expected to close on September 24th.
Losers
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) shares tumbled 42.7% to close at $1.49 on Friday. InspireMD priced its 2.77 million unit underwritten public offering at $1.80 per unit.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) fell 34.,8% to close at $4.99.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 24.8% to close at $11.16.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 19.2% to close at $108.05 after Pivotal Research initiated coverage on the stock with a Sell rating and a $60 price target.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares declined 18.4% to close at $6.17.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 16.7% to close at $4.15 after dropping 3.11% on Thursday.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) dropped 15.9% to close at $1.85.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 14.8% to close at $2.99.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) fell 14% to close at $2.53 after the company reported plan to exit China and issued weak sales forecast.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 11.7% to close at $3.56.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) tumbled 11.3% to close at $2.13.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 11.1% to close at $3.37.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) dipped 11.1% to close at $9.02.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) fell 10.2% to close at $2.38.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 9.2% to close at $1.67 after the company priced a $40 million offering of its common stocks and warrants.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares dropped 9% to close at $15.50.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 7.7% to close at $2.40 after dropping 10.65% on Thursday.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) fell 6.8% to close at $96.55 after the company disclosed that the CFO Lorenzo Flores is stepping down. Bank of America downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares fell 4.9% to close at $11.61 after the company reached an agreement with wildfire victims. The agreement clears a path for the company's bankruptcy to be resolved by the June 2020 deadline.
