Lineage Logistics expands its global network

Refrigerated storage company Lineage Logistics has acquired two cold storage facilities from Van Soest Coldstores, a Netherlands-based organization specializing in the storage and transfer of cooled and deep-frozen food products.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a release, Lineage bought Van Soest's facilities in Venlo, Netherlands, and Rijkevorsel, Belgium.

The company is expanding its global network, the statement said.

"Part of our strategy is to grow the Lineage facility network in strategic locations to provide our customers with best-in-class solutions that meet all of their cold storage and logistics needs," said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage president and chief executive officer.

"Bringing Van Soest Coldstores into the Lineage family helps us do just that,"

Uptick in activity

According to SONAR's Digital Momentum Signal tool, interest in Lineage Logistics soared the week before the acquisitions were announced on September 18.

The digital momentum signal measures research activity detected across the internet.

Lineage's move follows multiple acquisitions in Europe, including Yearsley Group, a distributor in the UK, and Partner Logistics, an automated cold storage provider in Europe.

In May, Lineage bought U.S.-based Preferred Freezer Services. Its global footprint now extends over 1.4 billion cubic feet and nearly 40 million square feet of capacity across 200 facilities spanning North America, Europe and Asia.