FreightWaves Radio Preview: Talking The Ups, Downs And Whys Of The Oil & Diesel Market

After a week in which oil and diesel prices rose and fell like a tanker on a wind-whipped ocean, FreightWaves Radio will have a wide-ranging discussion about petroleum prices on this weekend's edition, broadcast over SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

Co-host John Kingston will be joined by S&P Global Platts senior editor Brian Scheid and FreightWaves' "Sultan of SONAR" Zach Strickland to talk about what's going on in oil markets and how it affects the freight and trucking industry. Scheid is one of the co-hosts of the Capitol Crude podcast, one of the most popular podcasts among followers of the oil industry. Strickland has done extensive work studying the relationship between diesel prices and trucking freight rates.

Co-host Tim Dooner caught up with Keith Mader, the vice president of analytics from Trimble Transportation at Trimble's recent conference. The two of them discussed Mader's perspectives on the market and on technology.

Steve Burks is a professor of economics at the University of Minnesota-Morris who spent 10 years behind the wheel of a truck. He has focused much of his academic work on trucking and has the type of insight that becomes particularly insightful when you've been a driver and a person studying the industry.

Speaking of former drivers, Kyle Cunningham of FreightWaves is going to join us to talk about what he's seeing these days in SONAR regarding outbound tender rejection rates and the strength of the market.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard Saturday 3-5 p.m. on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking channel 146. The show is replayed Saturday evening 9-11 p.m. and Sunday evening 7-9 p.m. It is also available on demand for subscribers to the SiriusXM streaming service.

