7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Euro Tech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLWT) stock rose 18.5% to $5.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $48.70. The market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on June 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $48.00.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 1.3% to $5.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on July 01, the current rating is at Sell.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares increased by 0.1% to $131.10. The market cap stands at $79.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 12, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $143.00.
- FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock surged 0.1% to $150.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 18, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
Losers
