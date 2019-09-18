Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 18, 2019 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Southwest Air Improves Q3 Operating Cost Guidance, Sees No Material Impact From Hurricane Dorian

Southwest Air Co (NYSE: LUV) cancelled 600 flights in September due to Hurricane Dorian, but the company said it does not see a material effect in the third quarter.

The company reaffirmed its third-quarter operating revenue per available seat mile guidance at 3-5% year-over-year growth, according to Southwest Air's 8-K filing.

Southwest Air cut its third-quarter guidance for operating costs per available seat mile ex fuel, oil expense and profit sharing expense from up 9-11% to up 8-10% year over year.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, travel was disrupted on Labor Day weekend. A number of airlines waived change and cancellation fees for flights to and from Florida and South Carolina.

Southwest said it expects its third-quarter available seat miles to fall by about 3% vs. prior guidance for a decrease of 2-3%. 

The airline cancelled about 600 flights due to Hurricane Dorian, which Southwest said will have an immaterial impact on third-quarter results. 

Southwest Air shares were trading up 0.14% at $55.81 in Wednesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.02 and a 52-week low of $44.28.

Related Links:

Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings

The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?

Posted-In: airlines Hurricane DorianNews Guidance Travel General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LUV)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
Boeing Stock Falls After WSJ Reports Further 737 MAX Delays
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session