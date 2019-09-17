38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares jumped 50% to $1.6499 after the company reported its A-101 45% Topical Solution met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of common warts.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) climbed 16.4% to $5.88.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 12.5% to $9.66.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 10.8% to $2.6472 after the company reported regulatory compliance approval for M400 Smart Glasses from the US, EU, Japanese and Canadian regulatory agencies.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares rose 10.4% to $7.84.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares climbed 9.4% to $45.12 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 9.2% to $14.13.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares rose 9.1% to $4.4640.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) gained 8% to $26.99.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) rose 7.7% to $2.52.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 7.4% to $2.92 after the company announced it will present results from the HOPE-2 trial of CAP1002 in duchenne muscular dystrophy in a late-breaking session of the World Muscle Society.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) climbed 7% to $4.2164.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares gained 6.4% to $3.7555.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 6% to $4.8350.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 5% to $2.1284 following Q1 results. The company reported Q1 sales increased 551% from the same period last year.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) gained 5% to $48.11 after HSBC upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 4% to $0.4999 after the company reported a licensing deal with Columbia University for the development of TXN-1700 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers.
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares tumbled 25.1% to $1.88.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) dropped 21.4% to $3.16. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from Buy to Neutral.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dipped 20.3% to $3.34.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares fell 16.1% to $3.65
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dipped 15.1% to $9.53.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares declined 15% to $1.92.
- Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) dropped 14.5% to $5.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) fell 13.6% to $2.065.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) fell 14.4% to $1.79.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 14.4% to $14.06.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares declined 14% to $14.03.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 12.6% to $4.98.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 12.2% to $1.8666.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) fell 12.1% to $34.42 after climbing 21.84% on Monday.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares declined 12% to $14.55.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 11.9% to $8.19.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 11.8% to $24.58 after the company reported a 4 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) dipped 10.3% to $11.62.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 10.2% to $1.85.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) tumbled 8.2% to $10.91 after Redbook reported U.S. retail sales are down 0.9% in the first two weeks of September. Also, the company's subsidiary, QVC, announced a $1.5 billion debt securities offering.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) shares fell 7.4% to $27.82 after the company cut its third-quarter display volume forecast to a quarter-over-quarter decline of high single digit percent. Corning said for 2019, the company forecasts Optical Communications sales will decline by 3% to 5%, versus its prior expectation of a low-to-mid-single digit percentage increase.
