11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ReneSola, Inc. (NYSE: SOL) stock increased by 7.6% to $1.13 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock rose 5.4% to $23.27. The market cap stands at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares rose 3.1% to $18.40.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rose 2.3% to $2.71.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares increased by 1.9% to $14.20. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
Losers
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares declined 15.9% to $49.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 26, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $63.00.
- Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell 4.1% to $0.28. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 million.
- Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares plummeted 2.2% to $331.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on September 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $410.00.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) shares decreased by 1.9% to $110.00. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on August 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $137.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares declined 1.6% to $63.79. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $109.00.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) shares fell 1.5% to $11.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 billion.
