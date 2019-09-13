9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.80 during Friday's pre-market session.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.70. The market cap seems to be at $143.5 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares increased by 3.1% to $4.70. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares increased by 2.1% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- LRAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRAD) stock rose 2.0% to $3.10. The market cap seems to be at $67.9 million.
Losers
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock fell 2.1% to $21.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $418.1 million. The most recent rating by Northland, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.
- Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares decreased by 0.7% to $298.35. The market cap seems to be at $109.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $340.00.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) stock declined 0.7% to $11.60.
