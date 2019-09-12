Percentage Of Carriers Still Running AOBRDs Could Be Higher Than Expected

The number of carriers still running automatic onboard recording devices (AOBRDs) ahead of the December electronic logging device (ELD) deadline has climbed above 10% for the first time since mid-July. This suggests that more carriers than previously thought may be holding onto their old devices until the last minute.



Each week, FreightWaves partners with CarrierLists and EROAD to survey a new sample of carriers about their telematics devices ahead of the final Dec. 16 deadline to switch to ELDs. The surveys continuously show that most carriers are already ELD-compliant. This week, however, showed the highest number of AOBRD users reported in the past two months.

The three-week moving average of surveyed carriers reporting ELD compliance dropped to just 89.1%. Compliance rates came in over 90% for seven consecutive weeks before the most recent survey.

This week's survey included 202 respondents, with 180 reporting ELD readiness and 22 still running AOBRDs. The survey included carriers of all sizes running various routes. Notably, this week is the first time in the history of the survey that the compliance rate for nationwide carriers has dropped.

The changing percentages from week-to-week do not represent more carriers switching to AOBRDs. Rather, these changes are the result of a different group of carriers being surveyed each week. The changing respondents help provide a wider view of the industry as a whole.

Regional and super-regional fleets have reported lower compliance numbers than nationwide fleets throughout the course of the survey. The trend continued this week, but nationwide fleets' reported compliance rate fell from 98% last week to 94%.

Super-regional fleets reported 89% compliance, down from 91% last week. In a somewhat surprising turn, regional carriers reported 86% compliance, up from 79% last week.

When this week's compliance numbers are combined with results from the last two weeks to form a three-week moving average, nationwide fleets come in at 97% compliance, super-regional fleets come in at 90% and regional fleets come in at 85%.

Regional carriers are defined as fleets that run in a 150- to 1,000-mile radius. Super-regional carriers run routes over 1,000 miles but not nationwide.

Most of the carriers that have not made the switch to ELDs are planning to wait until the fourth quarter, with a much smaller percentage of hold-outs planning to switch this month. About 12% of carriers are planning to install ELDs in September, while 34% are shooting for October, 31% have set their sights on November and 21% plan to stick it out until December.



These numbers have remained somewhat consistent throughout the course of the survey, but more carriers are planning to make the switch in October and fewer are planning to make the switch in December.



The process required to upgrade an AOBRD to an ELD can be quite simple, or it can require the purchase of new hardware, depending on the specific AOBRD a company is running. Carriers waiting to make the switch may also be taking a gamble on equipment availability.



"Many carriers picked their ELD quickly before the last mandate and are now frustrated by unreliable devices, data and support from their ELD supplier," said Soona Lee, EROAD director of regulatory compliance. "Take the time to ensure your ELDs will meet your needs in the long run. Check that the supplier can deliver a consistent and easy-to-use solution for you and your drivers and provide adequate support. It will pay off in terms of driver satisfaction and lower violations and CSA scores."



