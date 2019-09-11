48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares jumped 130% to $4.1821 after the company announced a third-party has purchased all of the company's outstanding senior secured bank debt and related liabilities for approximately $35 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 31.4% to $2.26 after the company announced the termination of its alliance and settlement with Sanofi. Sanofi must pay the company $260 million.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) gained 26.4% to $2.6424.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares climbed 25.9% to $1.7999 after the company announced that it has been awarded a breakthrough technology contract with Premier. Premier's members will receive special pricing and access to T2 Biosystems' T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares jumped 20.8% to $22.23 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares gained 19.9% to $7.05 following Q2 results and Q3 guidance.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) gained 17.1% to $1.78 after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9 per share.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) climbed 16.8% to $4.04 after reporting a new term loan agreement.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 15.3% to $10.63.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 14.7% to $11.93 after climbing 101.55% on Tuesday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) gained 13.2% to $9.81.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) climbed 12.9% to $13.33.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 12.8% to $4.23.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 12.5% to $2.70.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) climbed 12.4% to $1.1350 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock is approaching a 3-month high on above-average volume.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 11.9% to $2.35.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 11.8% to $5.10 on seemingly no company specific news. The stock looks to be rebounding from dropping approximately 82% year-over-year.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 11.2% to $23.70.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) gained 11.2% to $12.17.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 11.1% to $9.72.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares gained 11% to $24.48.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 10.8% to $19.99 with the overall Chinese market after China granted tariff exemptions to certain US goods. iQIYI shares are trading notably higher than other Chinese stocks.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) surged 10.5% to $10.24.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) gained 10% to $0.4142 after the company announced that Charlie Ergen and his EchoStar firm have started a strategic partnership for the company's debt refinancing program.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) gained 9.1% to $6.22 after the company announced that its Gencaro Atrial Fibrillation has been selected for a presentation at the HFSA 2019 Scientific Meeting.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) climbed 8.9% to $ 29.90.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) gained 8.6% to $9.10 after the company was selected to design and manufacture advanced navigation antennas for the Airbus Defence and Space.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) climbed 8.5% to $6.00.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 7.5% to $5.64 after the company surpassed 1,500 total commercial aircraft installed and activated with satellite in flight connectivity.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) rose 7.5% to $7.44 after gaining 4.37% on Tuesday.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) gained 6.6% to $4.4250 on continued momentum. The Stock has increased over 25% since September 2nd.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 5.8% to $7.16 after gaining 4.80% on Tuesday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 5.7% to $9.44.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 4.7% to $166.31. RH reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its 2019 guidance.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 4.2% to $1.51 after the company announced that it has retained Ascendiant Capital Markets as an investment bank and advisor, to identify strategic opportunities in the dental space.
Losers
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 47.4% to $4.37 after the company priced 1.58 million share common stock offering at $6.30 per share.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 23% to $47.43 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) shares dipped 20.6% to $11.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) dropped 14.3% to $2.68.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 12.8% to $4.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dipped 10.6% to $4.46.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 9% to $2.6802 after rising 23.19% on Tuesday.
- Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) shares declined 8.1% to $13.92.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 7.9% to $2.45.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 7.4% to $3.5950 as traders potentially took profits after the stock rose roughly 90% yesterday, following news that the company would sale H.I.G. Capital for $250 million.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares fell 5.8% to $41.20. Dave & Buster’s reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its 2019 sales guidance.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares fell 5.1% to $56.92.
- Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) fell 3.8% to $23.20 after reporting a 105 million secondary share offering by selling shareholders.
