Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Investors Breathe Sigh Of Relief Amid Report Of No SEC Inquiry
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Investors Breathe Sigh Of Relief Amid Report Of No SEC Inquiry

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) investors are breathing a sigh of relief after reports emerged there is no U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry.

There had been numerous reports the company has been communicating with the SEC on how it recognizes revenue.

On Wednesday, a Starbucks spokesperson told Benzinga:

“Despite some initial incorrect media reports suggesting that Starbucks is under investigation by the SEC for financial reporting irregularities, the fact is there is no inquiry. In recent months, we exchanged letters with the SEC to clarify how we applied new revenue-recognition accounting standards, as is customary. This was part of a normal comment letter process for new accounting guidance that more than 200 other companies also received.”

The spokesperson said Starbucks has adopted the new revenue-recognition accounting standard beginning October 2018—well before we received an SEC comment letter on this topic.

"We have consistently disclosed the impact of this standard in our reported results. As a result of these communications, we are not required to restate prior financials or change our accounting going forward,” the spokesperson said.

Starbucks will be expanding some footnotes in its financials, to provide additional, clarifying information.

Starbucks shares trading up 0.28% at $90.60 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $54.10.

Related Links:

Howard Schultz Won't Be Running For President In 2020

Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports

Posted-In: News Legal Top Stories Exclusives SEC Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Howard Schultz Won't Be Running For President In 2020
5 Companies Taking Big Steps To Reduce Virgin Plastic Waste
Starbucks Shares Tick Lower On Slow Growth Reports
Starbucks CEO Sees Zero Signs Of Pending Recession
Union Rejects Contract Offer From Big Starbucks Distributor
A Surprising Sector ETF For Avoiding International Revenue Exposure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

The Street's Reaction To Apple's New Products: 'Meh On Phones But Wow, Streaming Is Really Cheap'

48North Appoints Alison Gordon As Sole CEO