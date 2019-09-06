Market Overview

Howard Schultz Won't Be Running For President In 2020
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Howard Schultz Won't Be Running For President In 2020

Former Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz said he is abandoning 2020 presidential ambitions.

In January, the lifelong Democrat expressed that he was "seriously thinking" of making a run for the White House in 2020 as a "centrist independent."

Schultz writes in a letter posted on his website Friday, "My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time."

Schultz served as CEO of Starbucks from 1986 to 2000 and from 2008-2017. He resigned as CEO and became executive chairman in April 2017. He was succeeded by Kevin Johnson.

Starbucks shares last closed at $95.56. The stock has a 52-week high of $99.72 and a 52-week low of $53.65.

Posted-In: 2020 election 2020 presidential election Howard SchultzNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

