Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard

A Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) train carrying flammable liquid derailed at UNP's rail yard in Dupo, Illinois. Dupo is across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri.

At around 12:45 p.m. local time, a derailment occurred in UNP's Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road, UNP spokesperson Kristen South said. UNP was building the train so that it could depart. It was then that the train derailed, causing a tank car to catch fire. Initial information indicates that the tank car was carrying a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone, which is typically used as a solvent for paints, varnishes and lacquers.

UNP said it was working with area first responders to put out the fire. No injuries were reported at the time, and the yard and the nearby intermodal ramp were evacuated.

