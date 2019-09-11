Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 11, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Union Pacific Train Derails At Illinois Rail Yard

A Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) train carrying flammable liquid derailed at UNP's rail yard in Dupo, Illinois. Dupo is across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri.

At around 12:45 p.m. local time, a derailment occurred in UNP's Dupo Yard near Carondelet Avenue between Main and Adams Road, UNP spokesperson Kristen South said. UNP was building the train so that it could depart. It was then that the train derailed, causing a tank car to catch fire. Initial information indicates that the tank car was carrying a flammable liquid called methyl isobutyl ketone, which is typically used as a solvent for paints, varnishes and lacquers.

UNP said it was working with area first responders to put out the fire. No injuries were reported at the time, and the yard and the nearby intermodal ramp were evacuated.

Additional information will be forthcoming.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Railroads Industry Trains Union Pacific CorporationNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UNP)

Surface Transportation Board: 3 Class I Railroads Have Sufficient Returns For Capital Improvements
US Railroads Could Face Billions In Losses As Coal Demand Slumps
Economic Sluggishness Pulls US Rail Volumes Lower
Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More
Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Analyst: Comparing Apple TV+ With Netflix Isn't Fair