Game On: Nvidia Reportedly Working On Sub-$300 Graphics Card To Take On AMD

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is going all out to beat Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) at its own game, even if it means sacrificing some of its margins.

Nvidia, which dominates the high-end of the market, is leaving no stone unturned. MyDrivers reported that the graphics chipmaker is working on the GeForce GTX 1660 Super, which would use the same GPU found in the original GTX 1660.

The GTX 1660 SUPER is reportedly priced at a sub-$300 level and would be marketed as a low-end graphics card based on Nvidia's Turing architecture.

The Super variant will feature the same 6GB memory and the same number of stream processors/CUDA cores as that of the GTX 1660, the report said.

However, the former is said to have 14Gbps GDDR6 memory compared to the latter's 14Gbps GDDR6.

Rumor also has it that Nvidia is preparing to launch the GTX 1650 Ti shortly, with the new variant having a 1,152 CUDA core count compared to the original GPU's 896.

Nvidia's new GTX 1660 SUPER card is likely to give AMD's Navi 14 architecture-based Radeon RX 5600 series a run for its money.

Incidentally, AMD is rumored to be working on a high-end graphic card internally dubbed the "Nvidia Killer."

These strategic moves underline an intensifying rivalry between both companies, which together dominate the market for GPUs.

Nvidia shares were edging up 0.35% to $181.13 at the time of publication, while AMD shares were slipping 1.15% to $30.14.

