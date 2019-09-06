25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares rose 23% to $56.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares rose 18.6% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced its breakthrough process for predicting which neoantigens will be presented by MHC class II molecules in the tumor microenvironment was published in the scientific journal, Immunity.
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 13.2% to $14.60 in pre-market trading. Immunic said following an pre-planned interim dosing analysis of data from the phase 2 CALDOSE-1 study of IMU-838 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, the lowest dosing of 10 mg hasn't been found ineffective, while the highest dose of 45 mg hasn't been found to be intolerable. The deduction was done by an unblinded and independent data review committee, which reviewed the data.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 12.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company issued a press release indicating its buiness relationship with GM is 'strong, ongoing' and noted its contract with GM is effective through model year 2025.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) rose 12.1% to $39.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) rose 11.3% to $8.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced that its founding shareholder Roivant Sciences, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a broad, strategic alliance.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 10% to $30.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter guidance.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) rose 8% to $37.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.75% on Thursday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares rose 5.4% to $3.90 in pre-market trading.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares rose 5.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 5% to $197.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares fell 36.8% to $15.70 in pre-market trading. Domo reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued Q3 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) shares fell 11.6% to $11.26 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 9.7% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) shares fell 9.6% to $32.99 in pre-market trading despite reporting strong Q2 EPS and sales results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 7.6% to $33.81 in the pre-market trading session despite reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) fell 6.6% to $81.15 in pre-market trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) fell 5.7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.54% on Thursday.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) fell 5.5% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 52.94% on Thursday.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares fell 5.4% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after rising 4.95% on Thursday.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 5% to $40.26 in the pre-market trading session.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares fell 4.7% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.79% on Thursday.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) fell 4.7% to $4.08 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.55% on Thursday.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 4.2% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after rising 6.15% on Thursday.
- Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares fell 3.8% to $50.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced a public offering of 8 million shares at $50.50 per share.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.