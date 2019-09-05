60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares gained 23% to close at $8.02 on Wednesday after the company announced it will acquire Curetis.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) gained 19.9% to close at $2.95.
- Grupo Supervielle SA –ADR (NYSE: SUPV) climbed 18.8% to close at $2.72.
- Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MMDM) shares rose 18.2% to close at $6.50.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) jumped 18% to close at $3.28.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) climbed 16% to close at $0.68 after the company announced an option and license agreement for exclusive worldwide rights to its SCS Microinjector with REGENXBIO.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) climbed 15.6% to close at $6.39.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) rose 15.5% to close at $11.05.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 15% to close at $3.07 after announcing development of low-carbon no particulate renewable diesel.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 14.6% to close at $7.63 after the company reported H1'19 sales of $29.8 million, compared to $19.8 million year over year. The company also reported a loss of $600,000, compared to a loss of $6.6 million in the same period last year.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 13.4% to close at $24.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 13% to close at $2.60 after the company announced it entered into an immuno-oncology research collaboration with AbbVie.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 12.9% to close at $25.27.
- Jumia Technologies AG – ADR (NYSE: JMIA) shares jumped 12.5% to close at $11.31.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares rose 12.3% to close at $16.67 after a 13D filing showed a new 7.5% stake from Starboard Value.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) surged 12.2% to close at $12.35.
- BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) shares rose 12.1% to close at $4.72.
- Qutoutiao Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 11.9% to close at $4.52.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 11.8% to close at $6.26 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) shares rose 11.7% to close at $56.00. Wells Fargo upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $61 to $64.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares gained 11.4% to close at $6.84.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) gained 11.3% to close at $21.05.
- Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares surged 11.3% to close at $18.88.
- Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) shares rose 11.1% to close at $8.22.
- Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) shares jumped 11.1% to close at $7.88.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares climbed 10.7% to close at $5.79. RLH secured $64 million non-binding sale agreements for three hotels.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares rose 10.4% to close at $3.92.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) gained 10.1% to close at $3.48.
- Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) shares rose 9.9% to close at $3.54.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 9.4% to close at $2.45 after the company announced it has received a nine well contract award, valued at $101 million.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) gained 9.1% to close at $81.08 after the company's CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares at an average price of $74.99 per share. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) gained 8.7% to close at $146.09 after the company reported upbeat sales for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares rose 8.5% to close at $6.80.
- XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares rose 8.3% to close at $11.08.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) rose 8.1% to close at $118.10. A company director recently exercised options to acquire 3,500 shares of the company's stock.
- StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 7.3% to close at $32.28 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $38 price target.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 6.7% to close at $9.98 as Hong Kong tensions ease on the withdrawal of the extradition bill that has caused mass rioting. The protests are seen as a potential disruption to the global economy and U.S.-China trade talks.
Losers
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares declined 27.3% to close at $4.36 after the company reported Q2 sales lower from last year.
- USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAT) shares dipped 21.8% to close at $6.37 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it has submitted letter to Nasdaq requesting added extension to regain compliance.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dropped 19.3% to close at $8.56 following downbeat Q2 earnings.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) shares declined 17.4% to close at $1.71.
- Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares dipped 17% to close at $13.20.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares fell 14.8% to close at $4.96 after rising 71.2% on Tuesday.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) fell 12.2% to close at $45.06 after the company reported data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 gene therapy in glycogen storage disease type Ia.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) shares tumbled 11.6% to close at $14.38 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. However, the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG) shares declined 11.1% to close at $32.00 after announcing proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares tumbled 11.1% to close at $9.72.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares fell 11.1% to close at $3.04.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 9.9% to close at $3.63.
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) dipped 9.8% to close at $2.12 on Wednesday.
- LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) shares dropped 9.6% to close at $5.45.
- Net Element Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares declined 9.5% to close at $5.46.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) fell 9.3% to close at $18.50 after the company announced plans to offer $250 million convertible senior notes due 2024.
- Addus Homecare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares tumbled 8.7% to close at $79.59 after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) fell 7.8% to close at $86.06 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for 2019.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 6.6% to close at $33.81.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 6.5% to close at $157.12 after the company reported pricing of convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) dropped 5.5% to close at $48.20 after the company reported a common stock offering of 4.5 million shares.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) fell 5.2% to close at $29.60 after reporting a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 4.5% to close at $16.39 after the company lowered its unit revenue forecast.
