Airline stocks were trading mixed Wednesday morning after a handful of industry giants provided financial updates as part of presentations at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference.

United Reaffirms Q3 And Full-Year

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) updated certain third-quarter metrics. The company expects unit revenue to be close to the midpoint of its prior guidance range of up 0.5% to 2.5% year-over-year. Adjusted pre-tax margin is expected to be between 10% and 12% and full-year EPS to be between $10.50 and $12.

Delta Reaffirms Sales, EPS Growth

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) said in a presentation the revenue environment "remains solid" and the company is on track to achieve two key growth targets. Delta Air Lines is on track to show 6% to 7% top-line growth along with solid margin expansion and 25% expansion in EPS in 2019.

Operating cash flow is expected to come in at around $8.5 billion in 2019 versus $5.8 billion in 2014 and $1.4 billion in 2009. Pre-Tax income is also modeled to be around $6 billion in 2019 versus $4.5 billion in 2014 and negative $1.1 billion in 2009.

JetBlue: RASM Could Decline

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) cautioned investors it expects revenue per available seat mile (RASM) could fall as much as 2% in the third quarter and come in flat as a best case scenario. The company cited three headwinds, including softer bookings to Puerto Rico, weaker than expected demand trends and impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Price Action

Shares of United Airlines were trading flat at $83.15.

Shares of Delta Air Lines were trading higher by 0.86% at $57.78.

Shares of JetBlue Airways were trading lower by 3.9% at $16.50.

