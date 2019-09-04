Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2019 8:56am   Comments
Share:
Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns

Airline stocks were trading mixed Wednesday morning after a handful of industry giants provided financial updates as part of presentations at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference.

United Reaffirms Q3 And Full-Year

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) updated certain third-quarter metrics. The company expects unit revenue to be close to the midpoint of its prior guidance range of up 0.5% to 2.5% year-over-year. Adjusted pre-tax margin is expected to be between 10% and 12% and full-year EPS to be between $10.50 and $12.

Delta Reaffirms Sales, EPS Growth

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) said in a presentation the revenue environment "remains solid" and the company is on track to achieve two key growth targets. Delta Air Lines is on track to show 6% to 7% top-line growth along with solid margin expansion and 25% expansion in EPS in 2019.

Operating cash flow is expected to come in at around $8.5 billion in 2019 versus $5.8 billion in 2014 and $1.4 billion in 2009. Pre-Tax income is also modeled to be around $6 billion in 2019 versus $4.5 billion in 2014 and negative $1.1 billion in 2009.

JetBlue: RASM Could Decline

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) cautioned investors it expects revenue per available seat mile (RASM) could fall as much as 2% in the third quarter and come in flat as a best case scenario. The company cited three headwinds, including softer bookings to Puerto Rico, weaker than expected demand trends and impact from Hurricane Dorian.

Price Action

Shares of United Airlines were trading flat at $83.15.

Shares of Delta Air Lines were trading higher by 0.86% at $57.78.

Shares of JetBlue Airways were trading lower by 3.9% at $16.50.

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Changes Airline Reservations: Downgrades Spirit, Upgrades United

Stephens More Bullish On Delta After Guidance Update

Posted-In: airline Airliners CowenNews Guidance Travel Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + DAL)

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
JetBlue Rejoins Cargo Sector With More Capacity For Success
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Aurora Cannabis Sells Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares For $86.5M