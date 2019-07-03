Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stephens More Bullish On Delta After Guidance Update

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) reported Tuesday certain metrics for June that signals the "doom and gloom" thesis for the airliner is not accurate, according to Stephens.

The Analyst

Stephens' Jack Atkins resumed coverage of Delta with an Overweight rating and $70 price target.

The Thesis

Delta said Tuesday it expects second-quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth (excluding refinery sales) to be around 3.5%, which is near the high-end of management's guidance of 1.5% to 3.5%. Atkins said management highlighted ongoing solid passenger demand as it realized a monthly record of flying 18.9 million customers in June.

The company also expects its cost per available seat mile (CASM) ex. fuel to be flat to up 1%-2% year over-year in the second quarter, which is consistent with management's guidance.

Delta's encouraging performance in June should give investors confidence in its ability to sustain RASM momentum throughout 2019. Management is showing success in recent initiatives to drive revenue growth, including premium seating in international flights and improved flexibility for passengers to buy-up into premium seats on domestic flights.

Bottom line, Atkins said Delta is "very well positioned" to realize growth as it sees continued success in not only elevating but monetizing the customer experience.

Price Action

Shares of Delta were trading higher by 1% to $59.17 Wednesday.

Related Links:

Delta's Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks

The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?

Latest Ratings for DAL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019AssumesOverweight
May 2019DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2019MaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DAL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: airline Airliners Jack Atkins StephensAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 3, 2019
The Boeing 737 MAX Has Been Grounded Since March: How Are Airlines Responding?
Delta's Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks
Georgia's Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports
Wall Street Under Pressure From Faltering Chipmakers, Weak China Industrial Production Data
Goldman Sachs Changes Airline Reservations: Downgrades Spirit, Upgrades United
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SMPLMaintains29.0
TSCODowngrades
USNADowngrades70.0
RACEMaintains187.0
CMEMaintains194.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game