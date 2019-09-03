Market Overview

32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2019 8:42am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) stock increased by 68.5% to $2.83 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.00.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) stock rose 22.4% to $4.16. The market cap stands at $255.5 million.
  • Medicines Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCO) stock moved upwards by 15.0% to $48.25. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares increased by 11.1% to $0.12. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares increased by 10.5% to $3.15.
  • Atossa Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) stock increased by 8.0% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock surged 7.5% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.26.
  • InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMD) stock rose 3.5% to $20.60.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock rose 3.1% to $16.22.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares increased by 3.1% to $15.45. The market cap stands at $6.7 billion.
  • Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock rose 3.0% to $44.24. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.00.
  • Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock rose 2.4% to $20.87. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) stock surged 1.9% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.52. The market cap stands at $31.8 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock surged 1.0% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares decreased by 27.1% to $8.52 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares plummeted 7.5% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.3 million. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on August 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.40.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) stock decreased by 7.2% to $1.93. The market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares decreased by 6.7% to $16.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.7 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares decreased by 4.1% to $2.48. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 3.5% to $0.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
  • Lannett, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares decreased by 3.1% to $10.00. The market cap stands at $516.9 million. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on August 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
  • InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares decreased by 2.8% to $2.76. The most recent rating by Baird, on June 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
  • AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) shares decreased by 2.4% to $0.59. The market cap stands at $18.9 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares plummeted 2.2% to $20.83. The market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on June 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.50.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 1.6% to $25.27. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock declined 1.5% to $33.10. The market cap stands at $21.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 1.4% to $7.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock plummeted 1.3% to $10.88. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: RDY) stock fell 1.1% to $35.41. The market cap seems to be at $9.4 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on June 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) shares fell 1.0% to $60.37. The market cap seems to be at $28.1 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

