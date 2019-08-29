Market Overview

24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 8:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) stock increased by 22.5% to $1.28 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) stock rose 20.8% to $23.67. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on August 28, is at Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $1.74.
  • Elastic, Inc. (NYSE: ESTC) shares rose 8.8% to $87.40. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on August 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $85.00.
  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock rose 7.1% to $0.33. The market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Jabil, Inc. (NYSE: JBL) stock moved upwards by 6.3% to $27.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.00.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) stock surged 4.6% to $33.38. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) stock increased by 3.8% to $3.60. The market cap stands at $230.6 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares surged 2.4% to $31.52. The market cap stands at $30.3 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares increased by 2.3% to $165.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $210.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $220.67. The market cap stands at $72.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by ABN Amro, on July 29, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $34.65. The most recent rating by Argus, on August 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
  • Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock rose 2.2% to $24.09. The market cap seems to be at $15.8 billion. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on August 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 2.1% to $17.63. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) stock moved upwards by 2.1% to $151.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on August 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $184.00.
  • Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares rose 2.1% to $41.60. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $43.60.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares increased by 2.0% to $44.01. The market cap seems to be at $46.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares increased by 2.0% to $189.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on August 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $225.00.
  • Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) shares increased by 2.0% to $54.50. The market cap seems to be at $26.2 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on August 08, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $102.83. The market cap stands at $27.0 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on August 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $130.00.

 

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock declined 28.6% to $13.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 22, is at Hold, with a price target of $21.00.
  • So-Young International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) shares declined 9.9% to $14.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by CICC, on June 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) shares decreased by 9.3% to $12.55. The most recent rating by First Analysis, on August 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock fell 4.7% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

