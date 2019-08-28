30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares rose 70.1% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced the elimination of $2 million in debt through separate exchange agreements with two creditors.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 29.7% to $7.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. The company also announced a distribution agreement with Sinotherapeutics.
- Tallgrass Energy, LP (NYSE: TGE) shares rose 34.2% to $19.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported the receipt of "take private" proposal.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) rose 10% to $45.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) rose 8% to $9.50 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 6.9% to $8.55 in pre-market trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares rose 5.4% to $13.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) rose 5.4% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining 7.27% on Tuesday.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) rose 5.3% to $42.40 in pre-market trading.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 5.3% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.28% on Tuesday.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) rose 5% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.95% on Tuesday.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 4.9% to $3.88 in pre-market trading. GameStop is expected to report Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 3.8% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after falling 6.06% on Tuesday.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) rose 3.7% to $150.50 in the pre-market trading session as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Tuesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 2.8% to $2.59 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) rose 2.4% to $ 84.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
Losers
- Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares fell 28.2% to $22.68 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak 2020 earnings guidance. Phibro also said it doesn't expect therapeutic claims for swine in China to be approved prior to 2021.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 13.9% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued downbeat FY20 forecast.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 13% to $2.40 in pre-market trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell 12.1% to $132.03 in the pre-market trading session. Autodesk reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak Q2 forecast.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 8.6% to $1.70 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported Q2 results. Express said it expects Q3 EPS of $(0.10)-$(0.08) and comparable sales to decline 6%-7%.
- Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares fell 6.7% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 33.55% on Tuesday.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 6.3% to $8.68 in pre-market trading after rising 5.23% on Tuesday.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) fell 6.2% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after rising 20.08% on Tuesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 5.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.64% on Tuesday.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 4.3% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.37% on Tuesday.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) fell 4.2% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.09% on Tuesday.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares fell 3.4% to $36.60 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 3.1% to $7.40 in pre-market trading after declining 22.54% on Tuesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 2.8% to $7.68 in the pre-market trading session.
