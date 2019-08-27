Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 27, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2019 11:42am   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares were up 2.3% to $2.21. On Monday, the company announced plans to launch a 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
  2. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares were down 13.2% to $8.55.
  3. Appliance Recycling (NASDAQ: ARCI) shares were down 35% to $3.97.
  6. Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 7% to $42.66. The stock has seen momentum following the company’s Phase 3 trial of inclisiran which met all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints.
  7. DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares were down 11.8% to $0.68.
  8. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares were up 0.8% to $1.81.
  9. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares were up 0.4% to $4.75.
  10. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares were up 2.3% to $130.82 after an Oklahoma judge found the company liable in a lawsuit claiming that it helped fuel the opioid epidemic. The company was ordered to pay $572 million in damages.
  11. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were down 1% to $29.95.
  12. Ossen Innovation Co (NASDAQ: OSN) shares were up 63% to $5.37 after the company reported unaudited financial results for the first half of 2019.

