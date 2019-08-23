42 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares climbed 169% to $5.30 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) climbed 16% to $2.4695.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) gained 15.2% to $1.8550 after the company announced the successful North Sea deployment of the PB3 PowerBuoy for its customer, Premier Oil.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 10.1% to $1.8550 after gaining 6.13% on Thursday.
- Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAS) gained 9.7% to $3.38.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) climbed 9.6% to $4.44 on escalated trade tensions after China retaliated with tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S goods. Precious metals are safe-haven assets which are typically used as insurance against market volatility.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) shares gained 9% to $3.98.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 8.8% to $14.90 after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company for a blended price of $11.71 per share.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) gained 8.7% to $13.51.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) climbed 8.4% to $3.60.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares gained 8% to $3.5950.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 7.8% to $9.25.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) climbed 6.7% to $4.9935.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 6.1% to $26.00 after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $26 per share.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 5.8% to $34.86 after reporting strong Q2 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) dropped 28.4% to $2.7200.
- Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) fell 18.4% to $10.57. Craft Brew Alliance confirmed it will receive $20 million incentive payment from Anheuser-Busch in lieu of qualifying offer.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares declined 17.3% to $7.60 on escalated trade tensions after China announced it plans to impose a 5% to 10% tariff rate on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) shares dropped 17% to $34.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) fell 15.7% to $2.6395.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 14.6% to $4.54 after surging 61.21% on Thursday.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) dropped 14% to $1.78.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) fell 13.6% to $14.69. Hibbett posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss and raised FY20 EPS guidance. However, sales missed estimates.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) dropped 13% to $44.34 following Q4 results.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 13% to $4.15.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 13% to $3.27.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 12.5% to $7.09 on escalated trade tensions after China announced it plans to impose a 5% to 10% tariff rate on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) dropped 12.2% to $5.49.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares declined 11.8% to $7.05.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) dropped 10.8% to $1.99.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 10% to $28.23 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 8.7% to $135.21 after the company announced it plans to acquire Pivotal Software and Carbon Black, potentially offsetting strong Q2 results.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 8.5% to $17.68. RBC Capital downgraded L Brands from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 8.1% to $105.14 after the company announced plans to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 6.9% to $5.96 after dropping 8.05% on Thursday.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 6.6% to $2.2145 after declining 7.42% on Thursday.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 6.5% to $1.9549 after falling 5.00% on Thursday.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 6.2% to $17.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the lower end of analyst estimates. Analysts from multiple firms lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 5.5% to $11.95 after reporting half-year results.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 5.5% to $8.45. Niu Technologies reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 5.1% to $2.0302 after dropping 7.76% on Thursday.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 4.5% to $16.94. Gap reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.