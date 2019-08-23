Market Overview

3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock surged 2.9% to $0.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $329.7 million. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on June 06, the current rating is at Perform.
  • UGI, Inc. (NYSE: UGI) stock rose 1.3% to $49.50. The market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares plummeted 1.9% to $11.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on August 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.00.

Posted-In: Utilities Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

