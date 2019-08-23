8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERS) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $5.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.9 million. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on August 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $2.30. The market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 2.7% to $0.13. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock fell 6.8% to $1.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares decreased by 5.1% to $2.25.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock declined 3.5% to $6.40.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) stock declined 2.8% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares declined 2.1% to $1.89. The market cap stands at $320.7 million.
