Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 60.4% to $3.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 49.1% to $2.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced the successful North Sea deployment of the PB3 PowerBuoy for its customer, Premier Oil.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) rose 16.8% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after Shaanxi Baoyu Science and Technology Investment reported a 19.5% stake in the company.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 15.8% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.13% on Thursday.
  • Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 12.8% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after surging 61.21% on Thursday.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) rose 9.8% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings.
  • Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 8.3% to $14.83 in the pre-market trading session after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company for a blended price of $11.71 per share.
  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 7.6% to $20.02 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 6.6% to $158.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) rose 6.5% to $26.10 in pre-market trading after it was announced VMware plans to acquire the company through a cash tender offer of $26 per share.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 6.1% to $4.72 in pre-market trading after a 13D filing showed Bain Capital holds a 9.99% stake in the company.
  • Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) rose 6% to $6.17 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 5.9% to $18.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 5.2% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire fleet of Suezmax tankers from Trafigura.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 5.4% to $290.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 4.7% to $34.51 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q2 results.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 4.1% to $9.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) rose 3.8% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after falling 5.00% on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 10.8% to $37.40 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 8.5% to $17.31 in pre-market tradingafter the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company announced Weisler will step down as CEO, while remaining a director on the company’s board. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance on the lower end of analyst estimates. Analysts from multiple firms lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 7.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after declining 5.60% on Thursday.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 6.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.05% on Thursday.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 5.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.76% on Thursday.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 5% to $8.24 in pre-market trading.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) shares fell 4.6% to $141.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced it plans to acquire Pivotal Software and Carbon Black, potentially offsetting strong Q2 results.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares fell 4.3% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after reporting half-year results.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) fell 3.5% to $110.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Entertainment One for $4 billion.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 3.1% to $17.20 in pre-market trading. Gap reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) fell 3.1% to $30.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales are lower from the same quarter last year.
  • TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 3% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after declining 7.42% on Thursday.
  • Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 2.7% to $3.55 in the pre-market trading session.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 2.6% to $18.83 in the pre-market trading session. RBC Capital downgraded L Brands from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $30 to $22.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 2.4% to $104.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKE + CAAP)

Buckle Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of New-Home Sales Report
11 Stocks To Watch For August 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 23, 2019
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Buckle Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat