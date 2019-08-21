Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced the retirement of President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Freeland on Wednesday, August 21, after a 40-year career at the engine maker where he started as a shift foreman in a parts distribution center.

Tony Satterthwaite, currently president of Cummins' distribution business, succeeds Freeland as president and COO. Other executive appointments triggered by Freeland's departure:

Tony Satterthwaite

Components President Tracy Embree succeeds Satterthwaite as president of distribution.

Chief Technical Officer Jennifer Rumsey succeeds Embree as components president.

Jim Fier succeeds Rumsey as Chief Technical Officer.

All five moves are effective on October 15.

Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger praised Freeland, who also will leave the Cummins' Board of Directors, for his humility as a leader. During his career, Freeland led three of five Cummins' business segments. As COO, he has been responsible for all of Cummins' global operations since 2014.

"He is one of the most effective leaders in Cummins' history because of his ability to connect with customers, develop our employees, and his deep understanding of nearly every element of our business," Linebarger said.

Cummins, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, accounted for 35.8 percent of Class 8 engine sales in the first six months of 2019, followed by Daimler at 29.8 percent, according to WardsAuto.

